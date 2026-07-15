Air India Express starts Guwahati Dubai Abu Dhabi direct flights
India
Big news for the Northeast: Air India Express is starting direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai (from August 4) and Abu Dhabi (from August 7).
These new direct flights mark a significant milestone in expanding international connectivity, making travel much easier for everyone heading that way.
Flights to UAE boost tourism trade
These new flights are set to help tourists, students, business travelers, and people with family in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) save time and hassle.
The move should also give a boost to tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Northeast India and the Gulf.