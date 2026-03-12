Air India, Express to operate 58 flights to West Asia
Even with the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict causing airspace chaos, Air India and Air India Express are operating a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 12, 2026, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
This move is all about meeting the spike in travel demand as tensions rise in the region.
Scheduled and non-scheduled flights
Air India is running round trips from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express has similar routes from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.
Air India Express is operating scheduled services to Muscat, while both carriers are operating non-scheduled flights to Riyadh (Air India from Mumbai; Air India Express from Kozhikode).
Additional flights if slots open up
They're planning 40 extra (nonscheduled) flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia if slots open up.
If you're affected by any schedule changes or cancelations, you can rebook for free or get a refund easily through their website or customer support.