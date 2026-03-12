Air India, Express to operate 58 flights to West Asia India Mar 12, 2026

Even with the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict causing airspace chaos, Air India and Air India Express are operating a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 12, 2026, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

This move is all about meeting the spike in travel demand as tensions rise in the region.