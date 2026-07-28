Air India Express waives cargo fees for NGOs aiding Assam
India
Air India Express is stepping up to support Assam after the recent floods by waiving all cargo charges for registered NGOs and recognized relief groups sending essential supplies.
If you are part of a relief effort, you can now send food, water, medicines, and other basics from Delhi, Bengaluru, or Kolkata to Guwahati (no extra cost involved).
Air India Express offers cargo helpline
To get your aid on board, just share your shipment details with the airline for approval. Its cargo team will help with paperwork and space on flights.
Plus, Air India Express has set up a special email and helpline so relief groups can get quick answers and keep things moving smoothly for people in need.