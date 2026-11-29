Air India extends Saudi flight suspension through December 31, 2026
Air India has pushed its flight suspension to Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh through December 31, 2026, due to ongoing security issues in the region.
If you have confirmed bookings issued on or before November 27 for travel scheduled up to December 31, you can either get a full refund or change your travel date one time for free if seats are available.
Air India allows Saudi rescheduling Jan14,2027
If you want to reschedule instead of canceling, you can switch your plans to any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia to or from, but make sure your new trip wraps up by January 14, 2027.