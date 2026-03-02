Air India extends suspension of Middle East flights
Air India has decided to keep its Middle East flights suspended until March 3, 2026, because of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
The airline says passenger safety comes first and is keeping a close eye on the situation.
Meanwhile, flights to the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK are back in action.
Full refunds or free rescheduling offered
Today alone, 357 flights were canceled due to the unrest. If your plans are affected, Air India promises full refunds or free rescheduling.
Passengers are encouraged to double-check their flight status through official channels and can reach out to Air India or the PACR helpline for help if needed.
The airline says it's committed to supporting travelers through this tough period.