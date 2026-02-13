Air India fined ₹10 million for flying without safety permits
Air India just got hit with a ₹10 million fine after flying eight passenger flights last November without the required safety permits.
The aircraft in question had just had its engine replaced, but engineers cleared it for takeoff anyway—skipping key paperwork like the Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC).
Pilots also missed checking the necessary documents before flying between major cities.
After crash last year, all eyes are on Air India's safety
Turns out, these lapses came down to poor communication and missing cross-checks within Air India's team.
After realizing the mistake, Air India reported itself to regulators, suspended staff involved, the regulator grounded the plane, and told all pilots they must double-check ARC before every flight.
Still, this isn't their first slip-up—last year there was a deadly crash and multiple other safety issues.
Now, both passengers and officials are watching closely to see if Air India can actually step up its safety game.