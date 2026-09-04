Air India fires Phuket-Delhi pilot after non-negative psychoactive substance test
India
Air India has fired the pilot who was in charge of the Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, 2026, after the pilot tested "non-negative" for a psychoactive substance.
That same flight had a sudden drop in altitude mid-journey, which led to injuries for 20 passengers and four crew members, according to an early investigation report released today.
Air India says safety highest priority
Air India put out a statement saying, "Safety remains Air India's highest priority," and confirmed the pilot's immediate termination due to its strict no-compromise policy on safety and fitness.
The airline emphasized this move shows how seriously it takes passenger and crew well-being: no shortcuts when it comes to following the rules.