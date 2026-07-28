Air India flight AI-171 crash report expected in October
The final report on the Air India Flight AI-171 crash is now expected in October.
The plane crashed just after takeoff on June 12, 2025, while heading to London Gatwick, leading to the loss of 260 lives.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) shared this update with the Supreme Court.
AI-171 engine fuel switches set cutoff
International aviation experts are helping AAIB dig into what happened.
Early findings suggest both engine fuel switches were set to "CUTOFF" right before the crash, and cockpit audio captured pilots sounding confused about these controls.
The delay is mainly because key aircraft parts needed specialized forensic tests abroad.
Meanwhile, petitions from Captain Sabharwal's father and a pilots' group are calling for more transparency in how the probe is handled.