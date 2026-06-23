Air India flight attendant Kataria posts Instagram cabin litter video
India
Air India flight attendant Vanshika Kataria shared an Instagram video showing trash scattered around seats after landing.
Her caption, "Breaking news: The flight landed, but basic manners never boarded," gently reminded travelers that if you can afford a ticket, you can show some courtesy too.
Kataria clarifies intent amid online response
Kataria clarified she wasn't trying to shame anyone, just asking people to be more mindful and hand over their waste during trash rounds since cleaning staff have limited time.
Her post struck a chord online, with many users calling out the lack of civic sense and stressing that keeping shared spaces clean is everyone's job.