Air India flight diverted to Bhubaneswar due to low visibility
An Air India flight from Delhi to Raipur was unexpectedly diverted to Bhubaneswar due to thick clouds and low visibility in Raipur.
The plane, scheduled to land by around 8:30am couldn't safely touch down due to the weather.
Here's what the airline said
Raipur's Air Traffic Control reported visibility below the safe limit for landing, so the crew followed safety rules and changed course.
Passengers were updated just before descent, and everyone landed safely in Bhubaneswar.
Air India set up alternate travel plans for them once conditions improve—keeping safety as their top priority.