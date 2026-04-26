Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal makes priority landing
India
An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal had to make a priority landing on Sunday after a technical glitch.
Thankfully, all 166 passengers and nine crew members landed safely, thanks to quick action by air traffic control.
Air India calls off return flight
The plane's return trip to Mumbai was called off so the airline could conduct a detailed inspection and rectification.
The Airports Authority of India said everyone (from ground staff to emergency teams) worked together smoothly, making sure passengers got help without any hassle.