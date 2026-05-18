Air India flight grounded in Mumbai airport; passengers stuck inside 

An Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai was grounded on Monday after landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport . The disruption was caused by an alleged strike by employees of AI Airport Services Ltd (AIASL), a government-owned ground handling agency. The employees of the third-party ground-handling agency had temporarily stopped work, causing operations to come to a standstill. Passengers were stuck inside the aircraft for over 30 minutes, per reports.

Widespread disruption International flights also affected The strike affected not just Air India and Air India Express but also international airlines such as Flydubai, Saudia, Oman Air, and SalamAir. AIASL provides ground handling support to Air India Group airlines and the above international carriers, sources told Times Now. Another Air India flight, AI 431 from Mumbai to Dehradun, which was due to depart at 12:10pm, was delayed by nearly two hours, with passengers alleging the airline did not provide any information about the revised departure time.

Operational response Air India Express, Air India took contingency measures Air India and Air India Express resorted to contingency measures like rescheduling flights and re-accommodating passengers affected by the strike. They also coordinated with airport authorities and AIASL to stabilize operations. In a statement, Air India acknowledged the situation, saying, "Industrial action by employees of third-party ground handling agency at Mumbai airport is impacting the operations of Air India Express and Air India."

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