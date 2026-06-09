Air India flight lands in Delhi after passenger breaks window
India
An Air India flight from Chandigarh to Delhi got tense when a passenger broke the inner glass of a window just before landing.
The crew tried to calm him down, but he didn't stop.
Thankfully, the plane landed safely in Delhi, and security quickly stepped in.
Air India to decide flying ban
Air India says no one was put at risk, but they're taking it seriously: a committee will decide within 30 days if the passenger should be banned from flying.
After he was caught trying to escape police custody, his parents revealed he has mental health issues, so he's now with them while the review continues.