Air India flight makes emergency Ahmedabad landing after 'bomb' note
India
An Air India flight from Dammam to New Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad on Monday after a crew member found a tissue in the bathroom with "bomb" written on it.
All 32 passengers landed safely around 4:30pm and were safely deboarded at Terminal 2; no one was hurt.
Plane cleared, probe into note continues
Security teams searched the plane but didn't find anything dangerous.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'G' Division, VN Yadav said the pilots acted fast and kept everyone safe.
Authorities are now trying to figure out who left the note and why.