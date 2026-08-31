England beat Pakistan in Lord's Test: Decoding the WTC table
What's the story
England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan, after winning the second Test by a massive 194 runs. The match was played at Lord's. Chasing a target of 389 runs, Pakistan could only manage to score 194 runs in their second innings as the match ended in four days. Saud Shakeel was the top scorer for his side with a valiant knock of 97 runs. Ollie Robinson, who picked 4/24, finished with 8 scalps.
Bowling brilliance
England's WTC standings
England's bowlers were instrumental in their victory, with Robinson taking four wickets and Josh Tongue picking up three.
Jofra Archer also chipped in with two wickets for 73 runs in 15 overs.
The win has taken England's points tally to 62 and their points percentage (PCT) to 34.44 on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.
England are placed sixth and remain behind India.
Series challenges
Pakistan's position on the WTC table
Pakistan continue to languish at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 points table with a PCT of 16.67.
From 8 matches, they own six defeats and 2 wins.
The team has struggled throughout this series, failing to score 110 runs in their first innings at Lord's on Friday.
And then in the 4th innings, they perished for 194.
Information
What about other sides?
While Australia lead the table with a PCT of 80, South Africa and New Zealand follow them with 75 and 72.22, respectively. Bangladesh (55.56) are ahead of India (51.52), followed by England and Sri Lanka (33.33). West Indies and Pakistan are the bottom two sides.
Twitter Post
England overcome PAK!
Victory in the Lord's Test helps England over take Sri Lanka in the #WTC27 standings 🔥— ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2026
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