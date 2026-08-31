England beat Pakistan in Lord's Test: Decoding the WTC table

England's bowlers were instrumental in their victory, with Robinson taking four wickets and Josh Tongue picking up three.

Jofra Archer also chipped in with two wickets for 73 runs in 15 overs.

The win has taken England's points tally to 62 and their points percentage (PCT) to 34.44 on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

England are placed sixth and remain behind India.