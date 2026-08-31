Lord's Test, Saud Shakeel slams defiant 97 versus England: Stats

In the midst of the batting collapse, Shakeel stood firm and played a high-quality innings.

He scored 97 off 143 balls with 13 fours and two sixes.

Shakeel and Shan Masood added a useful 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Robinson returned to break the stand by trapping Masood lbw.

Shakeel was dismissed by Josh Tongue in the 47th over. He fell just three runs short of his century, Shakeel mistimed a pull and was caught.