Lord's Test, Saud Shakeel slams defiant 97 versus England: Stats
What's the story
England defeated Pakistan by 194 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday. The win gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a full day to spare. Ollie Robinson was the star for England, taking four wickets for just 24 runs in his second outing and finishing with match figures of eight for 35 from 14 overs. For Pakistan, Saud Shakeel scored a valiant 97-run knock in the 4th innings as Pakistan perished for 194 while chasing 389.
Player spotlight
Shakeel stands out with a solid 97
In the midst of the batting collapse, Shakeel stood firm and played a high-quality innings.
He scored 97 off 143 balls with 13 fours and two sixes.
Shakeel and Shan Masood added a useful 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Robinson returned to break the stand by trapping Masood lbw.
Shakeel was dismissed by Josh Tongue in the 47th over. He fell just three runs short of his century, Shakeel mistimed a pull and was caught.
Runs
6th fifty from Shakeel's blade against England
With this effort, Shakeel has raced to 1,934 runs from 25 matches (48 innings) at an average of 42.97.
He slammed his 11th fifty (100s: 4).
Earlier, he scored 16 runs in the 2nd innings of this contest.
In 8 matches versus England, Shakeel has amassed 758 runs at 50.53. He clocked his 6th fifty (100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Shakeel now owns 669 runs in away matches (home of opposition) in his career. He has one hundred (50s: 3).
Information
Shakeel slams his 31st fifty in FC cricket
Playing his 99th match in First-Class cricket, Shakeel has amassed 7,137 runs at 46.64. He smashed his 31st fifty (100s: 23) from 171 innings.