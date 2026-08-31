Lord's Test, Ollie Robinson floors Pakistan with successive four-fers: Stats

Robinson's stellar return to Test cricket was instrumental in the series victory. He ended with match figures of 8-35, leading England to their first series triumph since 2024.

The win came after Pakistan were set a daunting target of 389 runs at Lord's.

Robinson truck twice in his third over, reducing Pakistan to a precarious 14/3.

He then broke a 97-run stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Shan Masood (26).

His 4th wicket was that of Mohammad Rizwan (1).