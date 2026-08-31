Lord's Test, Ollie Robinson floors Pakistan with successive four-fers: Stats
What's the story
England won the second Test against Pakistan by a whopping 194 runs at Lord's, clinching the three-match series 2-0. The match was dominated by Ollie Robinson, who took four wickets for just 24 runs in the 4th innings as Pakistan perished for 194. His impressive performance helped England wrap up a one-sided contest similar to their innings victory in the first Test at Headingley last week. Notably, Robinson picked four-fers across both innings to floor Pakistan.
Comeback
Robinson's return to Test cricket proves pivotal for England
Robinson's stellar return to Test cricket was instrumental in the series victory. He ended with match figures of 8-35, leading England to their first series triumph since 2024.
The win came after Pakistan were set a daunting target of 389 runs at Lord's.
Robinson truck twice in his third over, reducing Pakistan to a precarious 14/3.
He then broke a 97-run stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Shan Masood (26).
His 4th wicket was that of Mohammad Rizwan (1).
Numbers
Robinson now owns six four-fers in Tests
After picking up 5/51 and 3/29 in the 1st match at Headingley, Robinson collected 8 scalps at Lord's.
In 23 matches, he has raced to 99 wickets at 19.53. He now has six four-fers (5w: 5).
As per Cricinfo, Robinson now owns 25 wickets against Pakistan from 5 matches at 12.24.
Meanwhile, 73 of his 99 wickets have come on home soil at 16.5.
Information
Robinson owns 31 four-fers in FC cricket
Playing his 121st First-Class match (216 innings), Robinson has amassed 515 wickets at an average of 21.16. He recorded his 31st four-fer in the format with 4/24 in the 4th innings. In addition, he has picked 28 five-wicket hauls.