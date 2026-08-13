Air India Phuket-Delhi flight logged 11 warning signals in 2mins
What's the story
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden drop of around 300 feet during its cruise on August 4. The incident left 24 people injured, including passengers and crew members with spinal and neck injuries. According to Times Now, a post-flight maintenance report has revealed that the aircraft logged 11 warning signals within a span of two to three minutes related to hydraulic systems, flight controls, and autopilot.
Warning signals
First warning was low-pressure alert
The first warning was a low-pressure alert on the Green hydraulic system, followed by similar warnings on Blue+Yellow and Green+Blue systems.
The autopilot disconnection and flight-control computer fault affecting elevators were also recorded during this time.
Two emergency-exit door sensor warnings were also recorded.
Flightradar24 data confirmed an altitude drop from 36,160 feet to around 35,800 feet at 9:33am IST.
System failures
Hydraulic systems failed within a minute
The post-flight report of the Air India flight also revealed that three hydraulic failure alerts occurred within a minute at 04:02 GMT.
This failure could have led to the autopilot disconnection and subsequent altitude drop.
Per reports, investigators were examining if the sequence of hydraulic warnings, autopilot disconnection and subsequent system messages had any connection with the turbulence event and the plane's approximately 300-foot altitude variation.
Pilot's status
Pilot-in-command tests positive for marijuana in 2nd dope test
The Pilot-in-Command of the flight has reportedly tested positive for marijuana in a second dope test.
The Pilot-in-Command had earlier told officials that he had not slept and informed his co-pilot about needing a "controlled rest."
Per Times Now, he attributed his sleep difficulties to personal circumstances for which he was prescribed medication by his family doctor.
Pilot's explanation
Both pilots have been removed from duty
The pilot reportedly informed investigators that he slept for 30-35 minutes, then went to the restroom before returning to stand behind the first officer operating the aircraft.
People acquainted with his account stated he was discussing the air conditioning system when the altitude incident occurred, and he was thrown to the cockpit floor.
A cabin crew member seated in the observer seat helped the commander back up, the people said.
Both pilots have been removed from duty pending investigation results.