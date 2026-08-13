Air India Phuket-Delhi flight logged 11 warning signals in 2mins

The first warning was a low-pressure alert on the Green hydraulic system, followed by similar warnings on Blue+Yellow and Green+Blue systems.

The autopilot disconnection and flight-control computer fault affecting elevators were also recorded during this time.

Two emergency-exit door sensor warnings were also recorded.

Flightradar24 data confirmed an altitude drop from 36,160 feet to around 35,800 feet at 9:33am IST.