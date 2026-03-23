Air India flight to London makes emergency landing in Jeddah

Air India decided to divert the flight as a precaution, putting safety first. The plane will get a full technical check before flying again, and the airline is working with airport staff in Jeddah to help passengers out.

Why Jeddah was the diversion airport

Jeddah was the diversion airport for this flight, especially with ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The airline is working with airport staff in Jeddah to help passengers out — so keeping things running smoothly here really matters.