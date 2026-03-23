Air India flight to London makes emergency landing in Jeddah
India
An Air India flight from Bengaluru to London had to make an unexpected landing in Jeddah on March 23 because of a suspected technical issue.
Thankfully, everyone on board, passengers and crew, landed safely and are OK.
AI is taking care of everything for passengers
Air India decided to divert the flight as a precaution, putting safety first.
The plane will get a full technical check before flying again, and the airline is working with airport staff in Jeddah to help passengers out.
Why Jeddah was the diversion airport
Jeddah was the diversion airport for this flight, especially with ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
The airline is working with airport staff in Jeddah to help passengers out — so keeping things running smoothly here really matters.