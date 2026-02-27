Air India flight to Nepal takes round trip to India
India
An Air India flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu turned into an unexpected round trip on Wednesday.
After taking off at 10:30am with 180 passengers, the plane was unable to land at Kathmandu due to bad weather.
The pilot then diverted to Varanasi, but after a stop, everyone was flown all the way back to Bengaluru—finally landing around 9:00pm.
Passengers spent nearly 11 hours in transit
Passengers spent nearly 11 hours in transit with little food or updates, leaving many frustrated.
As one traveler put it, "We spent 11 hours in the air only to end up exactly where we started."
The ordeal is sparking fresh questions about how airlines handle long delays and look after passengers when things go wrong.