Air India flight to Nepal takes round trip to India India Feb 27, 2026

An Air India flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu turned into an unexpected round trip on Wednesday.

After taking off at 10:30am with 180 passengers, the plane was unable to land at Kathmandu due to bad weather.

The pilot then diverted to Varanasi, but after a stop, everyone was flown all the way back to Bengaluru—finally landing around 9:00pm.