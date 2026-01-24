Air India flights to New York, Newark grounded as major storm hits
Air India has canceled all flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26, 2026, thanks to a severe winter storm set to hit the US East Coast.
The airline says safety comes first for both passengers and crew.
Why does this matter?
The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, ice, and strong winds from Washington to Boston—Boston has declared a cold emergency.
Travel plans across the region are likely to be disrupted, with possible highway restrictions and power outages.
If your flight's affected, Air India's support teams are ready 24/7 to help—just reach out or check their website for updates.