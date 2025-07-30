Next Article
Air India Group flagged for 19 serious safety violations
The aviation regulator DGCA just found 19 serious safety violations in the Air India Group—split between Vistara, Air India, and Air India Express.
These findings, released today, are unique to the group and haven't shown up with other airlines.
DGCA responds to findings
DGCA says it's "entirely normal" for bigger airlines to have more findings because their operations are complex.
Alongside the major issues, there were also 74 less-serious (level 2) compliance problems for Air India Group—more than what IndiGo or SpiceJet had.
Still, DGCA insists these results match global standards and reassures flyers that safety remains a top priority.