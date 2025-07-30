Mob detention of nuns threatens India's secular values: Muslim leader India Jul 30, 2025

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, the general secretary of the All India Jamiyyathul Ulama and president of the Kerala Muslim Jamat, has called out the mob detention of two Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh—saying such accusations of conversion and trafficking threaten India's secular values.

He's been vocal about mob violence before and sees these incidents as a risk to communal harmony.