Mob detention of nuns threatens India's secular values: Muslim leader
Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, the general secretary of the All India Jamiyyathul Ulama and president of the Kerala Muslim Jamat, has called out the mob detention of two Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh—saying such accusations of conversion and trafficking threaten India's secular values.
He's been vocal about mob violence before and sees these incidents as a risk to communal harmony.
Musliar highlights risks of mob actions
Musliar stressed that "state borders should not hinder education, employment, or travel beyond administrative purposes," pointing out how similar false accusations have happened before.
For him, mob actions like these put basic rights and national unity at risk.
Who is Musliar?
Musliar leads the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama and heads a major religious institution in Kerala.
He's known for championing religious education, social welfare projects, and building bridges between communities.
His views on communal issues
Musliar regularly speaks up about communal violence and minority rights.
While his strong opinions sometimes spark debate, he remains widely respected as a voice for peace and inclusion.