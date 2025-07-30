Next Article
Ludhiana canal accident: 9 bodies recovered, search operation continues
A heartbreaking accident in Ludhiana saw a pickup truck carrying nearly 30 devotees plunge into the Sirhind canal late Sunday, leaving nine people dead so far.
The group was returning from Mata Naina Devi temple when the driver lost control trying to overtake another vehicle.
One person still missing
Rescue teams recovered another victim, Kesar Singh, three kilometers downstream on Wednesday.
Among those lost are four women and three children.
One person is still missing, and search efforts are ongoing as police look into exactly what happened.