Delhi man dies after speeding car hits him, brother
A 28-year-old man named Sachin, who had just gotten married two months ago, lost his life after he and his brother Sonu were hit by a speeding car at Bhikaji Cama Place in Delhi on October 5.
The brothers, both freelance AC mechanics known in their community, were heading home from Dwarka when the accident happened around 9:15pm.
Driver arrested, investigation underway
Both were rushed to Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre, but sadly, Sachin didn't make it. Sonu is still being treated in the hospital.
Police have arrested the driver—20-year-old Dev Bhati from Bulandshahr—and are investigating what led up to this tragic crash.
The loss has left their family and neighborhood deeply shaken.