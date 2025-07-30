Delhi man dies after speeding car hits him, brother India Jul 30, 2025

A 28-year-old man named Sachin, who had just gotten married two months ago, lost his life after he and his brother Sonu were hit by a speeding car at Bhikaji Cama Place in Delhi on October 5.

The brothers, both freelance AC mechanics known in their community, were heading home from Dwarka when the accident happened around 9:15pm.