Kerala nuns in human trafficking case denied bail
Two Catholic nuns from Kerala, Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 after being accused of human trafficking and illegal religious conversion.
The complaint, filed by a Bajrang Dal member, claimed the nuns tried to convert three tribal women by taking them to Agra for work.
The women's families, however, said they sent their daughters willingly for work and denied any forced conversion.
Nuns in custody since July 25
The nuns have been in custody since their bail request was turned down on July 29.
On July 30, the sessions court said it couldn't hear their bail plea due to legal technicalities—cases like this must go to a special court under new anti-trafficking laws.
The arrests have stirred debate over whether the charges are fair or just targeting missionaries, and there's growing discussion about how such sensitive cases should be handled legally.