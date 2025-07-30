Next Article
India, UAE elevate defense ties with 1st-ever joint talks
India and the UAE just took their defense ties up a notch at their 13th Joint Defense Committee meeting in New Delhi.
For the first time, top defense officials from both countries led the talks, focusing on more tailored military training and closer teamwork.
Aiming for a more robust defense partnership
This partnership isn't just about drills—it's about sharing real-time info for maritime security.
They're also looking to build things together—think small arms projects like ICOMM-CARACAL and co-developing tech in AI and shipbuilding.
All of this suggests stronger regional security in the Indo-Pacific, more opportunities for innovation, and a growing alliance that could shape future global defense trends.