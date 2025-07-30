Next Article
Porsche crash: Court denies temporary bail to accused's father
A Pune court has refused temporary bail to the father of the teen accused in last year's Porsche crash that killed two young IT engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.
The father wanted bail to care for his elderly mother during her surgery, but the court was worried he might interfere with witnesses or the investigation.
Court not convinced there won't be interference
Prosecutors argued that other family members could look after his mother, and pointed to evidence suggesting possible attempts to influence the case.
With serious charges like criminal conspiracy and tampering being considered, the court decided there just wasn't enough reason to grant him bail right now.