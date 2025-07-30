Porsche crash: Court denies temporary bail to accused's father India Jul 30, 2025

A Pune court has refused temporary bail to the father of the teen accused in last year's Porsche crash that killed two young IT engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

The father wanted bail to care for his elderly mother during her surgery, but the court was worried he might interfere with witnesses or the investigation.