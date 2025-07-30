Next Article
Pushpendra Singh to take over as Army VC on August 1
Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh will step in as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff on August 1, taking over from Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani.
With a career spanning more than three decades—including stints in elite Special Forces and key operations like Pawan and Meghdoot—Singh brings serious experience to the role.
Singh's leadership comes amid top-level reshuffle in armed forces
Beyond his action-packed field record, Singh has represented India in UN Peacekeeping Missions in Lebanon and Sri Lanka.
Most recently, he led the Rising Star Corps at Yol cantonment, strengthening India's military presence up north.
His appointment comes as part of a bigger leadership shuffle across the armed forces, with major changes also happening in top Navy roles.