'I was beaten for 3 days,' says Bengali man India Jul 30, 2025

Md Junaid Alam, a migrant worker from West Bengal, says Panipat police in Haryana detained and beat him for three days after suspecting he was an illegal Bangladeshi just because he spoke Bengali.

Alam alleges four officers assaulted him with batons, fracturing his leg, but he refused to admit to something he says wasn't true.

He was released on July 28 and made it home the next day.