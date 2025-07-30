'I was beaten for 3 days,' says Bengali man
Md Junaid Alam, a migrant worker from West Bengal, says Panipat police in Haryana detained and beat him for three days after suspecting he was an illegal Bangladeshi just because he spoke Bengali.
Alam alleges four officers assaulted him with batons, fracturing his leg, but he refused to admit to something he says wasn't true.
He was released on July 28 and made it home the next day.
BJP files complaint against Bengal CM
Alam plans to file a complaint against the Haryana police, with support from his local MLA.
The incident has stirred political tension—especially since West Bengal's Chief Minister recently accused Delhi Police of mistreating a mother and toddler.
Meanwhile, the BJP has denied these allegations and filed their own complaint against the Chief Minister for allegedly spreading false information.
The situation has put a spotlight on how migrants are treated in northern India.