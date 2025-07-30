Give me euthanasia, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav tells Patna court India Jul 30, 2025

RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, currently in Bhagalpur Central Jail, surprised the Patna Civil Court by asking for euthanasia on July 30, 2025.

He said he's overwhelmed by nonstop legal cases and has no one to support him legally: "Huzoor, give me euthanasia. Case after case is being filed against me. I have no one to fight for me," he told the court.