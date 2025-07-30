Give me euthanasia, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav tells Patna court
RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, currently in Bhagalpur Central Jail, surprised the Patna Civil Court by asking for euthanasia on July 30, 2025.
He said he's overwhelmed by nonstop legal cases and has no one to support him legally: "Huzoor, give me euthanasia. Case after case is being filed against me. I have no one to fight for me," he told the court.
Yadav also asked to be moved back to Beur Jail, saying he feels isolated and cut off from help in Bhagalpur.
He was shifted in May over concerns about his influence on inmates.
Yadav's wife faces questions over potential conflict of interest
Yadav is dealing with multiple criminal cases, including extortion, but hasn't been convicted yet.
Meanwhile, his wife Rinku Kumari faces questions for joining a construction company while working as a government school teacher, which may break state rules.