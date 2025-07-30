Mizoram on high alert after Assam's eviction drive India Jul 30, 2025

Mizoram is ramping up security along its borders, especially with Assam, after eviction drives there pushed out illegal settlers and foreign nationals.

Police outposts in key areas like Vairengte and Saiphai are now on high alert, and extra officers are being deployed.

The state is also tightening rules for outsiders entering with the Inner Line Permit (ILP), even placing officers at new railway stations to keep things in check.