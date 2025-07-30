Mizoram on high alert after Assam's eviction drive
Mizoram is ramping up security along its borders, especially with Assam, after eviction drives there pushed out illegal settlers and foreign nationals.
Police outposts in key areas like Vairengte and Saiphai are now on high alert, and extra officers are being deployed.
The state is also tightening rules for outsiders entering with the Inner Line Permit (ILP), even placing officers at new railway stations to keep things in check.
Why stricter entry rules are needed
With Assam's evictions possibly pushing people across state lines, Mizoram's move is about protecting its communities from sudden demographic shifts.
Groups like the Young Mizo Association are urging stricter entry rules to avoid any big changes in who lives there.
It's a glimpse into how states in Northeast India are navigating migration and identity issues—something that shapes daily life for young people in the region.