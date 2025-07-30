Next Article
Army rescues 27 kids stranded on flooded bridge in Maharashtra
Twenty-seven students from Rising Souls School had a scary moment when their bus got stuck near Pachavali village after heavy rains flooded the Sindh river.
With the bridge underwater, the Army stepped in and rescued all the kids using a boat.
Kids cheered 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in relief
The rescue happened quickly with help from Army boats. Locals and the village head made sure the children had food and shelter overnight.
Once safe, the kids cheered "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in relief. After more than 30 hours apart, families were finally reunited.
Local leaders praised everyone who helped bring the kids home safely.