Air India, IndiGo add West Asia flights amid Israel-US-Iran conflict

Airlines add 10 extra UAE flights

Air India and Air India Express will run 20 flights that day, including 10 extra flights to the UAE, depending on available slots.

IndiGo is also expanding its routes and has reminded passengers to double-check their flight status before heading out.

Air India and Air India Express said their services have the necessary approvals from Indian and UAE regulators; IndiGo has urged customers to check their flight status before travel.