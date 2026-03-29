Air India, IndiGo add West Asia flights amid Israel-US-Iran conflict
With tensions rising in West Asia amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict, Air India and IndiGo are stepping up their flights to the region.
Both airlines have announced new schedules for March 30, making it easier for travelers from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to reach hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Jeddah.
Airlines add 10 extra UAE flights
Air India and Air India Express will run 20 flights that day, including 10 extra flights to the UAE, depending on available slots.
IndiGo is also expanding its routes and has reminded passengers to double-check their flight status before heading out.
Air India and Air India Express said their services have the necessary approvals from Indian and UAE regulators; IndiGo has urged customers to check their flight status before travel.