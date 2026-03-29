Aryna Sabalenka completes Sunshine Double with Miami Open win: Stats

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has won the Miami Open , defeating fourth-ranked Coco Gauff in a hard-fought three-set match. The victory marks Sabalenka's second consecutive title at this tournament and her 24th career WTA singles title. With this win, she becomes the first player since Iga Swiatek in 2022 to complete the Sunshine Double—winning both Indian Wells and Miami in the same year.

Title defense Sabalenka defended Miami, dropped 1 set Sabalenka's road to the Sunshine Double was not easy. She had to defend her Miami Open title, a feat she accomplished by dropping just one set throughout the tournament. This makes her the first woman since Serena Williams (2013-2015) to win back-to-back titles at this event. The victory also takes her career tally of WTA singles titles to 24 and overall titles (including doubles) to 30.

Career milestones Sabalenka holds 4 Grand Slam titles Sabalenka's career achievements are nothing short of remarkable. She has won four Grand Slam singles titles, two in doubles, and 11 WTA 1000 singles titles. She has also claimed two more doubles titles, one of which was at the Miami Open in 2019. All these accomplishments have come during her 83 weeks as World No. 1, including an active streak of 75 weeks.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Sunshine Double! Sunshine double SECURED! 💪@SabalenkaA defeats Gauff in a three-set epic, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to take home the trophy in Miami 🤩@MiamiOpen | #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/kSebJ0ujtU — wta (@WTA) March 28, 2026

Advertisement

Numbers Records made by Sabalenka As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first player to complete the Sunshine Double via two three-setters in both Indian Wells and Miami's finals. Since the format's introduction in 2009, only Serena Williams (13) has claimed more WTA-1000 titles than Sabalenka (11, equalling Iga Swiatek). Sabalenka also become the player with the most consecutive titles claimed at the Sunshine Double (three) since both events are calendarized in 1989 after Steffi Graf (1995-1996).