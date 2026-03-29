Chase master Virat Kohli attains this massive IPL milestone: Details

Chase

Kohli gets past 4,000 IPL runs while chasing

Kohli smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes in his knock of 69* from 38 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is now the first batter in IPL history to surpass 4,000 runs while chasing. He has raced to 4,027 runs from 132 matches (125 innings) while chasing in the competition. Kohli smashed his 28th fifty while chasing (100s: 2).