Chase master Virat Kohli attains this massive IPL milestone: Details
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on March 28. Defending champions RCB won by six wickets. Virat Kohli scored a superb 69*-run knock off 38 balls as RCB (203/4) chased down SRH's 201/9. With this, Kohli surpassed 4,000 runs during run-chases in the IPL.
Chase
Kohli gets past 4,000 IPL runs while chasing
Kohli smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes in his knock of 69* from 38 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is now the first batter in IPL history to surpass 4,000 runs while chasing. He has raced to 4,027 runs from 132 matches (125 innings) while chasing in the competition. Kohli smashed his 28th fifty while chasing (100s: 2).
Numbers
Kohli owns 8,730 runs in IPL
Kohli owns 8,730 runs from 268 IPL matches (260 innings) at 39.86. He clocked his 64th fifty (100s: 8). Kohli is closing in on 300 sixes (296). His strike rate is 133.14. In 25 matches against SRH, Kohli has scored 874 runs at 39,72. He has smashed 6 fifties and a hundred. His strike rate reads 144.46.