Virat Kohli slams his 6th fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on March 28. Defending champions RCB won by six wickets. RCB ace Virat Kohli , who has dominated the league like no one else, played a solid match-winning knock of an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls. Here are the details and stats.

Knock Kohli shines with a splendid unbeaten knock of 69* Kohli was part of a 101-run stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal for the 2nd wicket. He played 2nd fiddle as Padikkal smashed a fiery 61 off 26 balls. Kohli made sure he stayed at the crease and got crucial runs. He opened up late on and dictated the show. In the 16th over, he smashed Harshal Patel for 18 runs and helped RCB win.

Numbers Kohli's superb numbers versus SRH As per ESPNcricinfo, in 25 matches against SRH, Kohli has scored 874 runs at 39,72. He has smashed 6 fifties and a hundred, besides posting three ducks. His strike rate reads 144.46. He has hit 88 fours and 34 sixes. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli has scored 402 runs from 9 matches against SRH at 57.42 (50s: 4).

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