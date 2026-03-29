Millions chant 'No Kings' across US, Europe against Trump's policies

Massive protests were held across the United States and Europe on Saturday, under the banner "No Kings." The demonstrations were against the ongoing war in Iran and President Donald Trump 's policies. Minnesota was a major focal point of these protests, with organizers expecting millions to participate. Thousands gathered on the Minnesota Capitol lawn and nearby streets in St Paul, some waving upside-down US flags, traditionally a symbol of distress.

Musical protest Bruce Springsteen sings 'Streets of Minneapolis' The main attraction of the Minnesota event was Bruce Springsteen, who performed his song Streets of Minneapolis. The song was written in response to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents. Before singing, Springsteen expressed his sorrow over their deaths but praised Minnesotans for their continued resistance against US Customs and Immigration Enforcement, saying it gave the rest of the country hope.

Worldwide rallies Rallies held in Rome, London, Paris The "No Kings" protests were not limited to the US. They also had a global presence, with rallies planned in countries across Europe, Latin America, and Australia. In Rome, protesters chanted against Premier Giorgia Meloni's conservative government and condemned Israeli and US actions in Iran. London demonstrators carried banners opposing far-right movements and racism, while Paris saw Americans and French activists protesting against Trump's policies.

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Protest expectations Organizers registered over 3,100 events Organizers of the "No Kings" protests had hoped to attract 9 million people on Saturday. They had registered over 3,100 events across all 50 states, an increase from previous rounds of protests. However, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed the demonstrations as products of "leftist funding networks" with minimal public backing. The National Republican Congressional Committee also criticized the protests, calling them platforms for "far-left's most violent, deranged fantasies."

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