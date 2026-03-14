Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air to levy fuel surcharge

How much extra will you have to pay?

Air India is rolling out surcharges in phases: from March 12, you'll see ₹399 added on domestic routes and $10 to $90 extra for international flights depending on where you're headed. By March 18, flights to Europe will have a $100 to $125 surcharge; flights to North America or Australia could cost $150 to $200 more.

IndiGo will start levying fuel charges ranging from ₹425 to ₹2,300 from March 14 and up to ₹2,300 on some international routes. Akasa Air starts its own surcharge (₹199 to ₹1,300) from March 15 based on how far you fly.