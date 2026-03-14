Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air to levy fuel surcharge
Flying soon? Major Indian airlines Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air are adding new fuel surcharges to both domestic and international flights starting this March.
This move comes as jet fuel prices spike due to global tensions and supply issues, with fuel now making up about 40% of airline costs.
How much extra will you have to pay?
Air India is rolling out surcharges in phases: from March 12, you'll see ₹399 added on domestic routes and $10 to $90 extra for international flights depending on where you're headed. By March 18, flights to Europe will have a $100 to $125 surcharge; flights to North America or Australia could cost $150 to $200 more.
IndiGo will start levying fuel charges ranging from ₹425 to ₹2,300 from March 14 and up to ₹2,300 on some international routes. Akasa Air starts its own surcharge (₹199 to ₹1,300) from March 15 based on how far you fly.
Budget airlines won't be spared either
If you're booking a ticket soon, expect prices to be higher than before—even on budget carriers.
It's all about rising fuel costs that airlines can't absorb anymore.
So if travel is in your plans, keep these new charges in mind when budgeting your trip!