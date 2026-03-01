Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to Europe, North America
India
Flights to Europe and North America just got a lot trickier—Air India canceled 50 flights, including to London and New York, while IndiGo canceled select flights to Europe, the UK and Turkey until March 2.
Both airlines usually fly over West Asia, but with the ongoing conflict making that airspace risky (and flying over Pakistan not an option), major disruptions are hitting travelers.
444 flights canceled on March 1 alone
India's aviation regulator has flagged the skies over 11 countries—including Iran and Israel—as high-risk zones.
This led to a massive 444 flight cancelations on March 1 alone.
If you've got travel plans soon, keep checking your flight status—airlines are offering rebooking and alternate options, but airports are still bracing for more delays.