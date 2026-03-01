Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to Europe, North America India Mar 01, 2026

Flights to Europe and North America just got a lot trickier—Air India canceled 50 flights, including to London and New York, while IndiGo canceled select flights to Europe, the UK and Turkey until March 2.

Both airlines usually fly over West Asia, but with the ongoing conflict making that airspace risky (and flying over Pakistan not an option), major disruptions are hitting travelers.