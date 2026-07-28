Air India launches new hub and spoke international flights
India just rolled out a new "Hub and Spoke" system for flights, making it way easier to fly internationally from smaller cities.
Air India first launched the service from Varanasi on June 25, 2026, and then on July 28 connected Amritsar to 27 global destinations through Delhi.
The plan is to link up 44 airports (four big hubs and 40 spokes) so travelers from Tier II and Tier III cities can get around the world without extra hassle.
India plans 100 airports 200 heliports
Right now, Delhi is the main hub, with Amritsar and Varanasi as spokes, but more cities like Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi are joining soon.
Air India's "Easy Connect" program means you can check in your bags and clear immigration at your starting airport (no more juggling stuff at layovers).
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says this is just the beginning: over the next decade, India aims to build 100 airports and 200 heliports to make flying even smoother for everyone.