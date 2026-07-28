Air India launches new hub and spoke international flights

India just rolled out a new "Hub and Spoke" system for flights, making it way easier to fly internationally from smaller cities.

Air India first launched the service from Varanasi on June 25, 2026, and then on July 28 connected Amritsar to 27 global destinations through Delhi.

The plan is to link up 44 airports (four big hubs and 40 spokes) so travelers from Tier II and Tier III cities can get around the world without extra hassle.