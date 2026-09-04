Air India launches voluntary 100% pilot testing after PIC non-negative
India
After a recent Phuket-to-Delhi flight had a midair hydraulic failure that injured 24 people, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100% of its pilots.
This move comes after an investigation found the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) tested non-negative for psychoactive substances during initial and laboratory confirmatory tests, even though both passed alcohol tests.
Air India pledges full investigative cooperation
Air India says safety is its top priority, and it is fully cooperating with investigators, sharing all relevant operational, maintenance, and technical records and promising to follow any recommendations.
The airline also made it clear that any breach of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements will lead to strict action.