Air India mandates immediate drug testing after Phuket-Delhi marijuana case
Air India is now requiring all its pilots to take drug tests, starting right away, after the pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight was found positive for marijuana.
The move was announced internally on August 13, 2026, and testing will happen during training sessions at Air India's Gurugram academy, after flights at briefing centers and airline offices, and at other designated locations across pilot bases.
Ministry orders probe, seeks tougher penalties
The airline says this step goes beyond usual guidelines and is all about keeping passengers safe and rebuilding trust.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered a speedy investigation into the incident and wants stricter penalties, like license suspensions or even criminal charges, for anyone caught.
Random drug testing across the aviation sector is under consideration.