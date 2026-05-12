Air India pauses Chicago flights amid jet fuel price spike
India
Air India is hitting pause on flights to big overseas cities like Chicago, thanks to a spike in jet fuel prices.
The airline tried negotiating with oil companies for better rates, but talks did not lead anywhere, so they are taking this step to avoid bigger losses.
Air India cuts North America schedule
If you are planning a trip abroad in June, July, or August, expect fewer Air India options. The airline is trimming its schedule, already cutting around 20% of flights to North America, to keep costs down.
It is not just them; airlines everywhere are scaling back because higher fuel prices and longer flight routes (thanks to airspace restrictions and global tensions) are making long-haul travel tougher.