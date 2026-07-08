Air India pauses Mumbai takeoff after plane found on runway
India
An Air India flight heading to Delhi had to suddenly pause its takeoff from Mumbai on Tuesday night after air traffic control noticed another plane was still on the runway.
The pilots brought the aircraft back safely, and everyone was told they would be moved to a replacement plane after some quick safety checks.
Air India apologizes and reassures passengers
The incident happened between 10 and 10:30pm but, thankfully, takeoff hadn't actually started yet.
Air India said its crew followed air traffic control instructions to ensure safety and apologized for any hassle. They reassured passengers that getting everyone to Delhi safely is their top priority.
No injuries or other operational issues were reported.