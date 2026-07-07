Heavy rains, thunderstorms kill 4; red alert in Mumbai

Weather forecast

More monsoon fury expected over next few days

Meteorologists are predicting continued monsoon activity over the next five to six days. This is due to a depression that has moved from the Bay of Bengal toward southern Jharkhand and northern Odisha. Parts of Rajasthan also witnessed rainfall and waterlogging, with monsoon activity being strongest over Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions. The IMD's forecasts indicate more severe weather conditions in the coming days as India grapples with these extreme weather events.