Heavy rains, thunderstorms kill 4; red alert in Mumbai
What's the story
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have disrupted normal life across India, killing at least four people, Hindustan Times reported. The incessant downpour has caused flash floods and landslides in several states. Maharashtra was among the worst-hit, with three rain-related deaths reported in Pune alone, taking the toll to 16 in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad due to forecasts of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.
Disruption details
Mumbai-Pune Expressway closed after concrete pillar falls
The heavy rains have brought Mumbai and its neighboring districts to a near standstill. Roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported. The newly inaugurated "Missing Link" section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway also witnessed a mishap when a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway. This led to the closure of both the expressway and parts of the old highway due to landslides and flooding.
Transport impact
Over 40 trains canceled, diverted in Mumbai
The heavy rainfall has also affected Western Railway services, with over 40 trains being canceled, diverted or short-terminated due to waterlogging and landslides. Five incoming flights to Mumbai were also diverted because of the weather conditions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has termed the situation as a "force majeure" event, one which frees parties from liability owing to an extraordinary, unforeseeable event, and said disaster management agencies are fully mobilized to tackle the crisis.
Northern impact
Flash floods, landslides reported in Himachal Pradesh, J&K
Northern states have also been severely affected by the weather conditions. In Himachal Pradesh, heavy overnight rain led to flash floods and landslides, killing a 14-year-old girl. The Chamba-Tissa road was blocked due to flash floods in Chamba district, while traffic on the Larji-Sainj road in Kullu was disrupted. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir witnessed incessant rains that triggered flash floods, damaging the Doda-Kishtwar highway and burying vehicles near the Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar.
Central warning
Floods reported in Chhattisgarh and Odisha
In central India, Chhattisgarh witnessed incessant rainfall leading to floods in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions. The IMD has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 24 hours. Several rivers are in spate, prompting the State Disaster Response Force to remain on high alert. Odisha is also on statewide alert as rains continue for the third consecutive day.
Weather forecast
More monsoon fury expected over next few days
Meteorologists are predicting continued monsoon activity over the next five to six days. This is due to a depression that has moved from the Bay of Bengal toward southern Jharkhand and northern Odisha. Parts of Rajasthan also witnessed rainfall and waterlogging, with monsoon activity being strongest over Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions. The IMD's forecasts indicate more severe weather conditions in the coming days as India grapples with these extreme weather events.