'We'll either make deal with Iran or finish job': Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, amid its ongoing mourning for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Speaking from the White House, Trump said the US will either reach a nuclear agreement with Iran or take further military action. "We're going to win one way or the other. We're going to either make a deal, or we're going to finish the job, and it won't be tough to finish the job," he said.
Diplomatic stance
Prefer diplomatic solution to avoid impacting '91 million people': Trump
Despite his aggressive rhetoric, Trump said he would prefer a diplomatic solution to avoid impacting "91 million people." He also reiterated that the US would ensure Iran could not develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances. "There'll be no nuclear weapon. We're going to be getting the, as I call it, 'nuclear dust,' the enriched material," he said.
Diplomatic tensions
Iranian embassy in Armenia responds to Trump's threat
Iran has strongly condemned Trump's earlier remarks, in which he said just "one shot" would suffice to eliminate the rest of Iran's leadership. The Iranian embassy in Armenia earlier accused the US of lacking "civilization, history, and honor." Referring to the large crowds at Khamenei's funeral, the embassy said, "People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace."
Ceasefire situation
US-Iran ceasefire in place
Trump's comments come even as a ceasefire is in place between the US and Iran after an interim peace agreement was signed last month. The peace deal was signed on June 19, after the start of the US-Iran war on February 28, which resulted in Khamenei's death. Despite this, Trump has acknowledged that oil prices are at a level lower than "it was before we started." He also admitted getting concessions, which he said Iran was bound to hold.