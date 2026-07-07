'We'll either make deal with Iran or finish job': Trump

Ceasefire situation

US-Iran ceasefire in place

Trump's comments come even as a ceasefire is in place between the US and Iran after an interim peace agreement was signed last month. The peace deal was signed on June 19, after the start of the US-Iran war on February 28, which resulted in Khamenei's death. Despite this, Trump has acknowledged that oil prices are at a level lower than "it was before we started." He also admitted getting concessions, which he said Iran was bound to hold.