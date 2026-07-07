End to Ukraine war 'closer than people realize': Donald Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking after recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said the end of the war is "getting closer than people realize," Reuters reported. He didn't elaborate on how he reached this conclusion, but his comments come amid continued strikes in Kyiv and its suburbs, killing at least 28 people.
Diplomatic discussions
Trump to discuss Ukraine during NATO summit talks
Trump will take up the issue of Ukraine during his talks at the NATO summit in Turkey this week. He has a scheduled meeting with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, where they will push for an end to the war. After his conversation with Putin, Trump said both leaders want an end to the conflict and expressed confidence that a resolution could be reached.
Consistent position
Trump's consistent stance on Ukraine conflict acknowledged by Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has acknowledged Trump's consistent stance on the Ukraine conflict. He dismissed claims that Trump changes his views frequently, saying he is open to listening to Putin's information. Zelenskyy also described his recent conversation with Trump as "very good," noting that the US President acknowledged Ukraine's success in its drone campaign against Russian oil targets.
Changing perspective
Zelenskyy speculates on Trump's shifting perspective
Zelenskyy, however, feels that Trump is viewing the conflict differently now due to Ukraine's recent successes. He said, "President Trump wants to be where there's success," adding that this change in perspective could be due to various factors, including his personality and upcoming US midterm elections. This comes after a previous meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy turned contentious last year.