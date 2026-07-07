FIFA World Cup: Mikel Merino helps Spain knock Portugal out

Records

Key records made

As per Opta, Lamine Yamal became the first player in the history of Spain to start in two World Cup knockout matches before turning 19 years old. There have been 10 last minute winners (90th or 120th) at the 2026 World Cup, the outright most in a single edition of the competition. Ronaldo now has the most shots on record (since 1966) at a single edition of the World Cup without creating a single chance for a teammate (17).