FIFA World Cup: Mikel Merino helps Spain knock Portugal out
What's the story
Spain knocked Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Round of 16. The match was played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Substitute Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the match in stoppage time, sending Spain to their first quarter-final since they won their only World Cup title in South Africa back in 2010. Spain's victory over Portugal sets up a quarter-final clash with either the United States or Belgium.
Match details
Merino's late strike sends Spain through
The match was largely uneventful until Merino's late strike. He came off the bench and scored after a clever pass from Ferran Torres, beating Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in stoppage time. The goal ended Portugal's hopes of continuing their tournament run and brought an emotional end to Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career.
Game impact
Ronaldo bids farewell to World Cup; Spain attain feat
Ronaldo, who had announced before the match that this would be his last World Cup, was visibly emotional at the end. He was Portugal's only player to hit a shot on target all night. Meanwhile, Spain continued their impressive run in the tournament by keeping another clean sheet. They have become the first team in World Cup history to record six consecutive clean sheets without conceding a single goal.
Records
Key records made
As per Opta, Lamine Yamal became the first player in the history of Spain to start in two World Cup knockout matches before turning 19 years old. There have been 10 last minute winners (90th or 120th) at the 2026 World Cup, the outright most in a single edition of the competition. Ronaldo now has the most shots on record (since 1966) at a single edition of the World Cup without creating a single chance for a teammate (17).
Do you know?
World Cup: Unai Simon goes 609 minutes without conceding
As per Squawka, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has now gone 609 minutes without conceding at the World Cup. He has extended his record for the longest clean sheet streak by a goalkeeper in the tournament's history.
Do you know?
Spain go 35 games unbeaten
Spain are yet to taste a defeat in their last 35 matches across all competitions, equaling their longest ever unbeaten run from 2009. Spain own 26 wins and nine draws in this run.
Information
Here are the match stats
Spain managed 15 attempts with six shots on target. Portugal had just two shots on target from 9 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Spain dominated Portugal (28-10). Spain had 55.6% ball possession and completed 467 passes.