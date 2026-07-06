2026 edition will be my last World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the United States will be his last. The Portuguese superstar, who is set to face Spain in the Round of 16 on Monday, made the announcement during a pre-match press conference. "It's about enjoying it as much as possible," Ronaldo said. "This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."
Milestone achievements
Sixth World Cup campaign for Ronaldo
Ronaldo, 41, has participated in six editions of the World Cup: 2006, 2020, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026. He made history by becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups when he found the net against Uzbekistan during the group stage of this tournament. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Portugal, Spain, and Morocco in 2030.
Retirement thoughts
'Day will come when I retire'
Ronaldo also spoke about his retirement from international football during the press conference. "The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I'll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%," he said. He added that he has given everything to football and doesn't need it for a good life, but plays out of passion.
Tournament reflections
'This is the World Cup I'll remember the most'
Ronaldo shared his thoughts on this tournament, saying it's been fantastic and goes beyond just the pitch. "This is the World Cup I'll remember the most, because of people's passion. It's even more this time, I don't know why. It's been, emotionally, the best," he said. He also clarified that he doesn't need to win this World Cup to complete his career achievements.
Career longevity
Advice for young players
Ronaldo advised young players to be prepared and adapt if they want a long career in football. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the love and passion from fans. Ahead of facing him in the Round of 16, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praised Ronaldo as an example for youngsters with his ambition and character.
Feat
Oldest goal-scorer in knockout stages
During the Round of 32 clash against Croatia, Ronaldo, aged 41 years and 147 days, became the oldest goal-scorer in knock-out stages of a WC match. Earlier in this tourney, Ronaldo also became just the second player to net a FIFA World Cup goal after turning 40. He joined former Cameroonian star Roger Milla, who was 42 years and 39 days when he struck the net in the 1994 edition. Having scored a brace against Uzbekistan, the Portugal star is now the oldest to score multiple goals in a World Cup match.
Feat
Most FIFA WC goals for Portugal
Earlier in this tourney, Ronaldo became the first Portugal striker to net 10 World Cup goals. He has now taken his tally to 11, having scored three goals in the ongoing edition. The Croatia match marked Ronaldo's 26th appearance at the World Cup. Only Argentina legend Lionel Messi (29) has played more games in the competition. Ronaldo also happens to be the player with the most international goals (146). He has made 232 appearances.