2026 edition will be my last World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo

Tournament reflections

'This is the World Cup I'll remember the most'

Ronaldo shared his thoughts on this tournament, saying it's been fantastic and goes beyond just the pitch. "This is the World Cup I'll remember the most, because of people's passion. It's even more this time, I don't know why. It's been, emotionally, the best," he said. He also clarified that he doesn't need to win this World Cup to complete his career achievements.